One hunter injured after falling off stand in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF GREENBUSH, Wis. (WFRV) — One hunter is injured after falling out of his stand Saturday morning.

Around 6:11 a.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call referencing a hunting accident near School Road and Hulls Crossing Drive.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the report of a hunter falling about 12 feet out of a deer stand, injuring his leg.

After authorities used a drone to find the hunter, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time.