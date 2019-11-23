One man dead after crashing vehicle into a tree

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a 70-year-old Waupaca man is dead after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Wisconsin State Troopers responded to a report of a crash on County Hwy. E, just south of Southwood Drive near Waupaca, for a vehicle crashing into a tree.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and tried performing life-saving measures on the 70-year-old man who was driving the vehicle.

The 70-year-old driver was transported to ThedaCare in Waupaca, where he later died.

WisDot says a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle had been traveling southbound on County Hwy. E and failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree.

The man was reported to not being wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

