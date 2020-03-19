One man in custody on alleged drug-related charges

VILLAGE OF GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department have taken a man onto custody on Wednesday morning for drug-related charges.

Police say say a drug-related search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Gresham, following an investigation relating to the manufacture of high-grade marijuana.

A 45-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shawano County Jail.

A total of approximately 467.32 grams of marijuana plant material, marijuana vape cartridges, marijuana oil honey and other substance were seized by authorities, along with various items of drug paraphernalia and drug manufacturing equipment.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department was assisted by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department.