RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) – April 23’s crash in Sheboygan County added one more fatality, as officials identified the third victim.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, George Seibel from Saint Cloud had died from his serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Back on April 23, around 8:30 p.m., there was a multi-vehicle crash that happened on State Highway 57. Initial information showed that a vehicle went left of center and hit a different vehicle head-on.

At the time, officials said that two people were killed in the crash. The two were identified as Dorothy Friede and Betty Mae Seibel.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.