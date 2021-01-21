One person dead after being electrocuted, investigation ongoing

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another injured after being electrocuted.

The incident happened Thursday, January 21 around 12:34 p.m. when the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from Miesfelds Market after a person may have been electrocuted.

First responders and EMS arrived at the scene and found two people that were electrocuted while working in a construction area.

Both people were taken to a local hospital – one person was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

