TOWN OF AURORA, Wis. (WFRV) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:32 p.m., the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

It happened at the intersection of State Road 49 and Cypress Lane in Aurora.

Officials say the motorcycle operator 45-year-old Ronnie Haase was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.