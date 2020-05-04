Online gaming use on the rise as a way to stay socially connected

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With coronavirus lockdown rules in place and Americans being advised to stay at home, online engagement has increased dramatically.

One of the most common at-home media activities last month was gaming. While they’ve had to temporarily close their doors because of the ‘Safer-At-Home’ order, a lot of Edge VR Arcade’s customers and community have moved online.

Between March 12 and March 19, online gaming traffic in the U.S. surged by 75% week-over-week. That’s according to data gathered by Golden Casino News. The U.S. represents the second-largest online gaming market in the world. Before the cornoavirus pandemic, the U.S. online gaming industry was expected to generate a $3.5 billion profit in 2020.

Statistics also showed the number of users in the U.S. online gaming scene is set to reach 63.7 million this year. By the end of 2024, that number is projected to jump over 66 million.

According to staff at Edge VR, a portion of that traffic includes the amount of viewers watching video game streams on platforms such as Twitch. For some, video games provide an escape similar to that as watching a movie or television show.

“A lot of people started picking up gaming in order to pass the time,” says Sean Bowers, Owner of Edge VR Arcade. “It’s also engaging- not only if you’re playing online, but there’s plenty of content that’s got great stories and a lot of emotional engagement.”

Despite their doors being closed at this time, Edge VR say they are still able to engage their community online thanks to some online tournaments. Those at the arcade say they will continue to host online tournaments until they can open their doors once more.

You can find more information online right here as well as over on their Facebook page.