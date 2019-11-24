Opening day of gun deer hunt

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Hunters throughout the state were geared up for the opening day of the 2019 gun deer hunt, Saturday.

Many hunters went out early in the morning in hope to bag a trophy buck.

Gun deer hunting is a sporting tradition in every part of the state.

Hunters in the Marinette County area told Local 5 about their opening day hunting experience.

“I know my adrenaline was going, I was really excited because it was my first time shooting the deer, and yeah it was really exciting,” says Kaden Graham, who shot his first deer.

“It happened so quick, so we didn’t have a lot of time to think about it, so it was over pretty quick,” says Darrin Graham, Kaden’s dad. “So it was just fun, again just as a dad taking your son hunting, that’s a pretty special thing.”

The Wisconsin DNR was also busy Saturday, testing deer for Chronic Wasting Disease, better known as CWD.

A DNR wildlife biologist says it takes about two weeks for hunters to get their deer back.

The DNR also collects aging samples to get data for a population estimate on deer.

“That age data as well as sex data, whether it’s a male or a female, goes into our population models and helps us calculate statistically how many deer are possibly out there with the range of error and we look at the trend data of populations to better manage our deer herds.” says Caroline Ward, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR.

Ward says they are able to get aging samples by cutting the cheek of the deer and looking at their teeth.