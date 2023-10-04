OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Still cannot get enough of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumored romance? If so, an Oshkosh bakery has the perfect treat for you.

Tamara’s The Cake Guru is selling Kelce-Swift-inspired cookies. The confection is modeled after Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey, but instead of his name, say the phrases “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” and “Go Taylor Swift’s BF.”

Owner Tamara Mugeraur was inspired by her 13-year-old daughter, who is a swiftie and NFL fan. Mugeraur says, “She’s just been so excited, and I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s have a little fun with this.'”

She also predicts the cookies will be a big hit, especially amongst the younger crowd. Bakery employee Samantha Tuchscherer agrees.

“I think it will sell well because of the newfound romance, and everyone’s so excited and surprised by it,” Tuchscherer says.

As long as the stars continue to align for the football star and songstress, the bakery will continue producing the cookies.

Tamara’s also sells other Swift-inspired confections, including eras cakes and cookies.