Oshkosh couple with hearing loss receive life-saving installation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Every two and a half hours someone dies in a house fire, but countless lives have been saved because of smoke alarms.

A unique fire alarm recently saved the lives of an Oshkosh couple, who both suffer from hearing loss.

On December 1, 2019, Ross and Betty Golly received a special vibrating smoke alarm from the American Red Cross that was installed under their mattress.

Little did they know that in just a few short hours, after installing this device would save their life.

Ross Golly says, “So after the American Red Cross left our home, we wanted to test the smoke alarms to see how the bed thing worked, so my wife went into the kitchen and cooked something to make it smoke… It happened so fast for us it was like three or four minutes that she woke up recognized there was some flashing ran into the kitchen put it out.”

A regular fire alarm can cost as little as $20 dollars but one of these alarms can cost up to $600 dollars, so Ross and Betty feel incredibly lucky to have received their alarm.

Justin Kern, Communications Officer with the American Red Cross says, “We are able to provide not just the traditional alarms but the bed shaker alarms which unfortunately can be cost-prohibitive to a lot of people and we saw here today that difference of a couple of hundred dollars really could mean someone’s life.”

In 2019, Wisconsin American Red Cross teams and partners made more than 2,900 homes safer by installing 6,874 alarms.

Residents can sign up for appointments to have free alarms installed at any time of the year no matter where they live at GetASmokeAlarm.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).