Oshkosh dog groomer in a hairy situation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Within in hours of opening her business called the Dog Depot, Lisa Binning was taken out in handcuffs.

She was arrested for violating Governor Evers’ ‘Stay at Home Order’.

Lisa says she opened her business because she thought as long as she followed safety protocols she’d be okay. Binning says, “We’ll wait to the original date which was the 24th to open businesses. We’ll do everything we’re supposed to do using gloves, masks, and curbside pickup; so no one steps in the shop. I thought we’d be good until I got the visit from the first police officer.”

Oshkosh Crime Prevention Officer Kate Mann says, “whenever we make contact with someone whether it’s just a citizen or a business we want to explain them the governor’s orders and warn them that what they’re doing is not in compliance with that and oftentimes people may not be aware of it. Or maybe misinterpreted the Governor’s orders.”

Binning says she disagrees with Governor Evers and that her business is essential. “I think that if you take proper care of your pets. It makes people happy. It does. If your pet is clean, well cared for that makes people happier. Maybe they have skin problems and us groomers have to take care of then we’re doing our jobs and we are essential.”

Officer Mann adds, “The health department decides who is essential and who is not essential. Ms. Binning continued to violate those orders. We spoke with the district attorney again and explained the situation and she was ultimately taken into custody.”

Lisa says she didn’t think she was breaking any laws and only wanted to care for her furry frequenters.

Officer Mann says, “We realize this is a tough situation. It’s a tough situation for a lot of people. We’re just trying to navigate the situation together to make sure everybody is healthy and safe.”

The Winnebago County Health Department announced Monday that due to the Governor’s new orders allowing dog groomers to provide curbside service, the Dog Depot will open up Wednesday.