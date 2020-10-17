Oshkosh gives kids a safe way to “Truck-or-Treat”

Safe drive-through trick-or-treat event in Menominee Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) The city of Oshkosh Parks Department put together a safe way to trick-or-treat in 2020, by combining the Zooloween Boo and Touch-a-Truck.

A drive-through trick-or-treat event was held in Menominee Park on Saturday.

Five-hundred families kept warm by trick or treating from inside their cars, instead of battling the blustery winds.

A stilt walker, juggler, and a mascot were on hand to entertain kids.

Volunteers from area businesses and organizations brought the candy to the cars so that kids could be safe and still have a little bit of normalcy during this health crisis.

Jenny McCollian, a truck or treat organizer says, “It’s a safe way to give the kids something to look forward to and they could still go home with a bag of candy without going around to each station. It’s something they’ll be able to do just get out a little bit with schools being closed and things being so different right now.”

Attendees voted for the most creative booth and the city of Oshkosh Parks Department will be hosting a virtual costume contest and a Jack-o-Lantern contest on Facebook. You may enter these virtual contests through October 30th.

