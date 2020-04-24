Oshkosh keeping neighbors safe with new program

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) We all have neighbors that may need help but we aren’t sure how to reach them, during the health crisis.

One local program is helping neighbors to connect with neighbors during this time of social distancing.

Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods is using door hangers to make sure neighbors stay safely socially connected during this pandemic.

The door hangers let neighbors know if you need help or you can help with things like running errands, picking up groceries, or daily check-ins.

As part of the “Hey Neighbor” project these door hangers will be given to 18 neighborhood associations within Oshkosh to make sure no one is isolated.

Stephanie Carlin, Community Outreach Coordinator for Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods says, “this is a way that you can reach out to your neighbors in a very unintrusive way and just let them know you are willing to help them.”

To keep this program safe, these cards are meant to be used within one’s neighborhood just to let neighbors know if they can give help or if they need help.

Kathy Webb belongs to the Riversideast neighborhood association and thinks this is a wonderful program. She says, “I’ve made some phone calls for elderly neighbors and I know other neighbors have done the same thing but these are maybe for some of those neighbors that are not aware or don’t realize there’s another way to help during this pandemic.”

Neighborhoods in Green Bay and Appleton will also start to use these door hangers.

If you’d like the pdf of these door hangers, you can email Stephanie Carlin at steph@gohni.org or visit their Facebook page Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods.