OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.

The criminal complaint said that Culver acted as power of attorney for the victim. When the victim moved into a nursing home, Culver allegedly removed over $426,000 from the bank accounts.

The money was allegedly spent on home improvements and vehicles as well as at bars, restaurants and casinos. There was mention that some of the casinos were as far off as Las Vegas.

DOJ’s Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit works diligently to bring those who cheat seniors to justice. Thank you to everyone whose work ensured that the defendant was convicted for these crimes. Attorney General Josh Kaul

Culver is set to be sentenced on January 4. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.