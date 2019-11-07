Oshkosh man discovered dead at scene of crash

NEPEUSKUN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says Oshkosh resident Mark Hoppe, 64, is dead after a car crash.

Police say the crash occurred sometime during the overnight hours between November 6 and 7. They believe the car Hoppe was driving failed to negotiate a curve on STH 91 near Rabbit Trail Road. They believe the car entered the ditch and rolled several times.

Police were called to the scene around 6:30 Thursday morning when a passerby discovered Hoppe deceased at the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.