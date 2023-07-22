OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has a new way to communicate directly with the public. The department now has a newsletter for residents.



Public Affairs officer Kate Mann says the letters will allow the department to connect with citizens.



“So basically, those are different newsletters that are going to be targeted to citizens who live in that area so they can really have focused information in regard to what’s going on where they live or where they work,” explained Mann.



Mann says protecting and serving is the department’s top priority.



“This is another great way for us to connect with our citizens, it’s a way for us to reach out to them and for us to reach out to us and provide additional information,” explained Mann.



Log on to the OshKosh Police Department’s website to access the newsletter.