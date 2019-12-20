Oshkosh Police Department investigating incident of man found with a gunshot wound

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving them finding a man with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Police say the incident occurred around 5:46 p.m. at a residence located at the 800 block of Fredrick St. in Oshkosh.

The incident involved a 19-year-old Oshkosh man who had a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and officials say the injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Officials say the incident was isolated. There were no additional injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

