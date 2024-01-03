OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh say they are currently working to find a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen on the evening of Christmas Eve.

According to a release from the Oshkosh Police Department, officers are asking for the public’s help in finding 27-year-old Aaron M. Daily.

Daily is described as a black man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He also is said to have brown eyes and long black hair that is typically kept in a ponytail.

Police say he was last seen on the evening of December 24, 2023, in the 700 block of Wisconsin Street wearing a black and orange puffy jacket with the number 8 on the back of it. Daily was also wearing black jeans and white shoes with red soles.

Officials say concerns for his well-being by family members and law enforcement have grown worse. Anyone with information about Daily’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5741