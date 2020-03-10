Oshkosh residents learn the state of their city

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) City Manager Mark Rohloff delivered the State of the City Address Monday.

This year’s Address highlights exciting plans in economic development, infrastructure, neighborhoods, quality of life, and more for 2020 and beyond.

Rohloff’s presentation also reflected on some of the progress that has been made over the last 20 years, and how the city plans to that success for years to come.

Mark Rohloff, Oshkosh City Manager says, “We actually talked about three things relative to economic development; one is the Sawdust District which is implementing the plans that were laid with the groundwork with Menominee Nation Arena. Next, we’re looking at the area north of Ninth Avenue and putting out a request for proposals. Also the development of Pioneer Island and then Oshkosh Avenue and everything going in and around the Oshkosh Corporation Corporate Headquarters.”

Now that a $24 million dollar school referendum is off the April ballot, school leaders are revamping a plan to merge schools.

David Gundlach, Deputy Superintendent of Oshkosh schools says, “we’ve recently worked with the facility advisory committee to create a school consolidation plan to really build Oshkosh for the future. So we’re really excited to take a progressive step in that direction.”

Even though Oshkosh has had a string of criminal activity, officials say the city is safe and officers are better prepared for emergencies

Officer Kate Mann with the Oshkosh Police Department says, “overall crime is down and when we’re comparing this year to 2019. We’re really excited about one of the programs we started its called the community crisis closet. So if there’s an event of a crisis where there’s a house fire we have the needed items that we can give people right away.”

At the State of the City Address, the public also had an opportunity to learn more about city departments and services and connect with elected officials and city staff.

Citizen and community partnership awards were also handed out Monday. These awards honored people and organizations that have played a role in enhancing Oshkosh.