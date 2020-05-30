Outdoor seating expanded in Neenah

Closings
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) It has happened in Madison, Oshkosh, and now Neenah; some businesses expanding with help from the city.

Restaurants, bar and taverns in Neenah can now apply for a temporary outdoor seating permit.

Because of social distancing, many businesses have removed tables inside, so this permit will allow restaurants to offer more seating outdoors.

Kari Driscoll, Manager of The Dome Restaurant hopes this permit will help bring back customers they had to distance themselves from because of the pandemic. “We lost 50% of capacity inside the building so we would be able to increase our outdoor seating by almost 25%.”

Chris Haese, Director of Community Development and Assessment says, “most of our restaurants and taverns are removing tables removing seating, obviously reducing their capacity so this is an opportunity to allow them to move back in a direction that’s closer to the capacity at prior to the pandemic.”

Even downtown Neenah hopes this permit will bring customers back to their restaurants.

Mayor Dean Kaufert says, “I talked to many bar owners and restaurant owners. They’re really excited about this opportunity. Downtown we’re going to allow those to utilize a portion of the sidewalk, while still allowing maintaining pedestrian traffic.”

The restrictions on this permit haven’t changed but now is the approval process is shorter for businesses.

Business would be able to expand their outdoor seating through october 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

