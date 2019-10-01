Packers announce third annual “Packers vs. Cancer” campaign with Bellin Health, Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green and Gold are tackling a deadly disease with their annual “Packers vs. Cancer” campaign.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy announced today the organization will be teaming up with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. For the third year in a row, the initiative is aimed at raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

“There are about 77,000 women, right now, in various stages of breast cancer treatment across Wisconsin,” said Jennifer Macdonald RN, Vice President of Oncology and Hematology for Bellin Health System. “So this is not a small impact, just one person can make a difference. One screening catching something at Stage 2 rather than Stage 3 is hugely important and vital to the outcome of that patient.”

The Packers Pro Shop will also be selling a new Packers Vs. Cancer New Era knit hat available for purchase now at the Packers Pro Shop, with $5 from each hat sale going directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. The winter stocking hat, which will be sold throughout October and into the colder months, features green, gold and white stripes, with the Packers logo on the front and a Packers Vs. Cancer logo on the side. The hat is available in-store and online.

The campaign will run throughout the month of October, featuring a variety of fundraising efforts, including an opportunity for shoppers at the Packers Pro Shop to contribute by adding $1 or more to their purchase that will go directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. Those who donate during October have the opportunity to put their name on a special card that will be displayed in the Pro Shop throughout the month.

“Packers vs. Cancer” will be highlighted by the Packers-Lions game on October 14. Cancer survivors will be recognized on the field during the pregame ceremony.