Packers cancel Tailgate Tour, will donate $25,000 to each nonprofit organization involved

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Catholic Bible Study-Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Hillside Assembly of God-Gillett Hillside North - Pound Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Packers cancel Tailgate Tour, will donate $25,000 to each nonprofit organization involved

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(PACKERS) – The 15th annual ‘Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour,’ originally scheduled to travel to La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee from May 15-17, has been canceled as part of the collective effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This decision was made based on guidance from government officials and the CDC, in light of their recommendations for limiting gathering sizes and practicing social distancing as much as possible. This cancelation also allows the nonprofit organizations to focus their time and energy on essential operations during this outbreak of the coronavirus.

While the team is disappointed to have to make this difficult decision, the Packers will still be supporting the nonprofit organizations that were set to benefit from the tour: Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Packers will donate $25,000 to each organization in support of their worthy causes.

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel this year’s Tailgate Tour,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “While we realize this is the most responsible path forward, we are saddened to miss the opportunity to greet fans throughout the state of Wisconsin. We are grateful for our fans’ understanding and patience as we navigate this difficult time and make tough choices to prioritize health and safety. As our communities weather the coronavirus outbreak, our thoughts are with our fans around the world who are grappling with illness, uncertainty and disruptions to their daily lives and routine.”

Those who have already purchased tickets to any of the tailgate parties may click on the event links below for refund information.

·       La Crosse: habitatlacrosse.org/green-bay-packers-15th-anniversary-tour.html

·       Madison: SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org/Packers.

·       Milwaukeewww.starsandstripeshonorflight.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"