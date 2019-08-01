Packers family night t-storm chances

I think most would agree, it would be more surprising to have Packers Family Night at Lambeau field, and it not rain.

The ongoing tradition of dodging rain and lightning the annual kickoff to the football season will continue.

You may recall the torrential downpours that quickly followed a rushed fireworks show last year.

The forecast for Packers Family Night will feature a t-storm chance during the evening hours.



The chances for afternoon and evening t-storms will continue not only for Friday, but also for the weekend and into next week.

In fact, the next completely dry day in the forecast will not get here until next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Stay with Storm Team 5 for the latest.