Packers fans send off their team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WRV) Packers fans greeted players with high-five’s and cheers at Austin Straubel Airport, to show their support for the green and gold.

Fans gave their predictions for Sunday’s NFC championship playoff game.

Nancy Beaulieu says, “Its going to be 31- 24. Packer, Packer, Packers”.

Rob Pritchard predicts, “Its going to be a Packers with a win 37 to 31”.

Bobby Anderson guesses, “31-24 Green Bay”.

Packers fans predict a victory but support their team win or lose.

Rob says, “No matter what happens Sunday, it’s been a awesome season but let’s bring home a win as long as we’re going out there”.

Nancy thanks the team for a great year but says, “We will win this Superbowl”.

Bobby sums up most of the Green Bay fan sentiment.

He says,”This season has been amazing. Let’s bring that Lombardi trophy back home to Green Bay”.