GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers don’t know whether they’ll have their best running back, receiver and offensive lineman available for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

Running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and linebacker Quay Walker all were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Jones and Watson are dealing with hamstring injuries. Walker is in concussion protocol. The Packers have been monitoring Bakhtiari’s workload due to his knee issues after he played 11 games last season and only one game in 2021.

Bakhtiari and Jones didn’t practice all week. Watson practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out the Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Walker was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday.

Bakhtiari also didn’t practice at all last week but still played in the Packers’ 38-20 victory at Chicago. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the 31-year-old hadn’t encountered any kind of setback this week.

“I just think that’s kind of the nature of the beast, and he’ll probably be questionable all year,” LaFleur said.

The Packers won their season opener despite playing without Watson, who caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns while also running for two scores as a rookie last season. Jones had two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving – and Walker scored on a 37-yard interception return in that game.