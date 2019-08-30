Packers roster cuts continue: DeShone Kizer, J’Mon Moore, Sam Ficken among notable players released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As the NFL preseason comes to a close, the Green Bay Packers say official roster cuts will be in by Saturday at 3 p.m.
Currently, there are 90 men on the Packers roster – 37 will be cut and ten have the chance to make the practice squad.
Here is a list of some reported cuts:
- QB DeShone Kizer
- OL Gerhard de Beer
- OL Justin McCray
- OG Dejon Allen
- OT Yosh Nijman
- OL Anthony Coyle
- WR Teo Redding
- WR Malik Taylor
- WR J’Mon Moore
- RB Tra Carson
- TE Pharoah McKever
- TE Evan Baylis
- FB Tommy Bohanon
- FB Malcolm Johnson
- DT Deon Simon
- DL James Looney
- LB Brady Sheldon
- LB James Folston
- CB Jackson Porter
- CB Jocquez Kalili
- CB Nydair Rouse
- CB Kabion Ento
- S Tray Matthews
- K Sam Ficken