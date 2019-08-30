Live Now
Packers roster cuts continue: DeShone Kizer, J’Mon Moore, Sam Ficken among notable players released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As the NFL preseason comes to a close, the Green Bay Packers say official roster cuts will be in by Saturday at 3 p.m.

Currently, there are 90 men on the Packers roster – 37 will be cut and ten have the chance to make the practice squad.

Here is a list of some reported cuts:

  • QB DeShone Kizer
  • OL Gerhard de Beer
  • OL Justin McCray
  • OG Dejon Allen
  • OT Yosh Nijman
  • OL Anthony Coyle
  • WR Teo Redding
  • WR Malik Taylor
  • WR J’Mon Moore
  • RB Tra Carson
  • TE Pharoah McKever
  • TE Evan Baylis
  • FB Tommy Bohanon
  • FB Malcolm Johnson
  • DT Deon Simon
  • DL James Looney
  • LB Brady Sheldon
  • LB James Folston
  • CB Jackson Porter
  • CB Jocquez Kalili
  • CB Nydair Rouse
  • CB Kabion Ento
  • S Tray Matthews
  • K Sam Ficken

