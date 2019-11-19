Packers sign autographs to raise money for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Packers kicked off their autograph signings Monday night, to help support the Salvation Army’s efforts in giving back to the community.

About 200 people showed up for Packers players to sign autographs for them, in exchange for at least a $20 donation to the Salvation Army at the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Players who signed autographs for fans featured defensive stars Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage.

“It’s a great way for us to kick things off this year,” says Ryan Fencl, a football outreach specialist for the Packers. “We had a great turnout of fans, but yeah the guys are excited. They’re happy to be able to come out here and, you know, talk with the fans and be apart of this great initiative.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made, up to $50,000.

There will be four more autograph signings, however, the list of players at the event has yet to be announced.