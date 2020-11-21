Packers sign punter as JK Scott deals with personal matter

Green Bay Packers punter JK Scott punts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers downgraded JK Scott to questionable on Saturday’s injury report, saying the punter is dealing with a “personal matter.”

As a contingency, Green Bay signed punter Drew Kaser, a fifth-year player out of Texas A&M. Kaser was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and spent the 2019 offseason in the Raiders organization.

Scott, a third-year punter out of Alabama, has been the full-time starter for the Packers since being drafted in the fifth round in 2018. He will not travel with the team to Indianapolis, but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

The Packers take on the Colts at 3:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.