Packers training camp increases demand at local businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The start of training camp is NFL rookie’s first shot in the NFL and with it comes increased economic demand in Green Bay.

“I hope our employees are ready for it,” said Megan Huisman, Head Manager at Kroll’s West

The return of the Packers to the Don Hutson Center for training camp is already bringing more customers back to local businesses in Green Bay.

Avery Thomas, Front Office Manager for the Hilton Garden Inn said, “Our bar and restaurant has actually been busier with training camp being around the corner and packers season starting. This week and next week our hotel is almost completely booked already.”

Other restaurants around Lambeau said the start of training camp is also increasing their foot traffic.

“We are expecting to pick up quite a bit, we have been steady the last couple of weeks which is good. But we are expecting a little bit more,” said Huisman.

And local businesses are hoping this will give them a much-needed boost after profits were down during last Packers season.

“I think this packers season we’re gonna see a big increase especially because people couldn’t come out last year,” said Huisman. “I think we’re gonna have a lot of people who are gonna over party maybe.”

“I know having games back it has helped a lot and we are booked most of the bigger game days we are sold out already so that does help with revenue from last year,” said Thomas.