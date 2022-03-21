CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV)-There was a sticky situation going on at Ledge View Nature Center Sunday afternoon. But it wasn’t sticky in a bad way, more like sticky in a delicious way.

The nature center hosted a pancake breakfast with the cost of admission raising money for environmental education programs and facility improvements. There were pancakes, maple syrup, ham, and milk, juice, and coffee.

Organizers say they sold about 400 tickets to the pancake breakfast this year and expect to raise several thousand dollars. Over 40 volunteers came out to help out.

“Because we have volunteers that are making the pancakes they can’t be beat plus the syrup comes from our very own trees,” said Maria Thomson who is a naturalist intern at Ledge View Nature Center.

After stuffing themselves with pancakes, guests had an opportunity to find out where the maple syrup they just ate came from.



“I think it was pretty fun to collect sap and to see how to make it,” said Keira Kohlman from McFarland, Wis.

Maple syrup gets harvested in the spring because it flows through the tree best when it’s below freezing at night and warmer during the day.

Kids at Ledge View Nature Center grabbed some buckets and went out in the woods to gather some maple syrup sap. In the spring when the trees don’t have leaves yet, naturalists at the nature center said they identify which trees are the maple trees by what the bark looks like.



They drill into the tree using a hand-crank drill and then hammer in a tap to hang the bucket onto the tree and collect the sap which slowly drips into the bucket. The kids even get to taste the sap and report that it tastes like water when it comes out of the tree.

The sap is about 98 percent water and two percent sugar.

“I thought it would taste like maple syrup before you cooked it,” said Kohlman.

The kids then go to the sugar shack where the sap gets processed into maple syrup by boiling it to get rid of the water. It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.

Vermont is the top maple syrup-producing state in the United States.