Parents Object to Appleton’s Truancy Court

APPLELTON, Wisc. (WFRV)

Its a story we continue to follow, punishments by Appleton School District’s truancy court prompted parents to stage a protest outside the school district’s headquarters.

This comes ahead of the Monday, August 12, district meeting regarding changes to the court.

In addition to kids being cuffed, parent protested other forms of punishment by the Appleton School District, by erecting a cage.

“So kids are getting locked up in shelter care,kids are being handcuffed in schools. taken out in a police car and then transported over to shelter care for not going to school.” -Amber McGinley, Truancy Court Protester

Students and parents also want citations removed because they pose a hardship on already struggling families.

“My mom to this day is still paying for citations and my sister graduated already. She’s a single mom and already taking care of us kids.” – Chavez Davis, Truancy Court Protester

Students affected by truancy court feel it failed to address the underlying issues for truancy.

“Its just hard for me to get up and go to school because I am already dealing with questions like what did I eat yesterday or did I have enough money for this field trip.” -Chavez Davis, Truancy Court Protester

Parents plan to ask the school board to look outside of Wisconsin for a model on how to handle truancy.

“However right now, there is an option, what we call the Spokane option and that would be community attendance board that would have that oversight and working with kids instead of sending them to court.” Amber McGinley, Truancy Court Protester

In addition to presenting the Spokane, Washington model to handle truancy, two other recommendations will be presented at the school board meeting Monday at Appleton School District Headquarters. Both these recommendations would remove citations.