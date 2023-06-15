Clouds and smoke kept temperatures below average today, topping out in the low 60s for much of the area. We still have an AIR QUALITY ALERT for much of Wisconsin besides Door County until midnight tonight for any of those sensitive to wildfire smoke including anyone with asthma and the elderly. Overnight we should see those clouds clear out and the winds calm down with temperatures hovering around 50.

For Friday we’ll see a warm up back to around average of 75 degrees with mostly sunny conditions and potentially one final day of noticeable hazy conditions. Overnight temperatures fall back into the low 50s with mostly clear conditions.

Fathers Day Weekend looks like a home run as temperatures rise back into the low 80s with mostly sunny conditions.