PASTA SALAD WITH POBLANO LIME VINAIGRETTE

Yield: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

• 1 (16 oz.) pkg. wagon wheels pasta

• 2 poblano peppers

• 1 cup summer sausage, diced

• 1 cup cheddar cheese, diced

• 1 yellow bell pepper, diced

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• 15 oz. can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 1/4 red onion, finely diced

• 2 green onions, sliced

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1 cup apple cider vinegar

• 4 Tbsp. lime juice

• 1/2 tsp. cumin

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• Salt, to taste

• Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and refrigerate until ready to use.

Roast poblano peppers: Heat gas burner or grill to high heat. Place pepper on grate and roast until charred on all sides, turning with tongs. Transfer peppers to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Rub skins off peppers. Cut in half and remove seeds.

Toss cooked and chilled pasta with summer sausage, cheese, bell peppers, beans, red onion and green onion.

Combine olive oil, vinegar, poblano, lime juice, cumin, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper in the bowl of a food processor blender. Blend until well combined. Pour vinaigrette over pasta and gently toss to combine.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Per Serving: Calories 360, Total Fat 17g (Saturated 5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 20mg, Sodium 300mg, Total Carbohydrate 40g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 3g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 13g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 10%, Potassium 4%