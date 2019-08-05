Pastor Seeks to Ease Fears

“You think you’re in a safe community. You think you’re just going out for a shopping trip and you realize anything can happen at any time.” Mike Novotny, Pastor, The Core Church

As mass shootings inch closer and closer to small town America, a 2018, Pew research poll found 77 percent of people turn to family or friends during difficult times.

Both family and friends can be found at The Core Church.

An accepted definition of mass shooting typically involves four or more victims, according to the RAND Corporation.

With that, here in Appleton residents were on high alert with our shooting earlier this year (two people died and two were injured) that captured national headlines.

“After Mitch Lundgard passed away and the tragedy right here in our backyard, we opened our doors to have a prayer vigil.” Mike Novotny, Pastor, The Core Church

Pastor Mike helped nurse Appleton through that tragedy and found the sense of community helped pepole heal from dark times.