Patchy fog & Drizzle tonight and early Christmas day

Your Christmas day

Patchy fog and drizzle are in the forecast tonight, overnight and Christmas. There could be some freezing drizzle early Christmas. No accumulations expected. on/off ramps, untreated roads and sidewalks will likely be slippery.

Mild temperatures into 2020

We look to roll into 2020 mild. No record highs but decent. If you enjoy the snow, you may not like this? Remember, a lot of Winter is left….at least by the calendar standards.

Rain Saturday PM into Sunday PM

We are on track to have a wet weekend. The system looks to be primarily rain. Better news for travel, not for snow. This would wipe out most of the snow piles…not the 10 footers though! We are still a few days out so stay with Storm Team 5.

