Patchy fog overnight & more melting Sunday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Nice Sunday!

Plenty of sun and milder temperatures will continue to melt our snowpack. The official measurement at the International airport is 2″ of snow. Quite likely it will be zero on Christmas. Sorry. We will have a noticeable south west wind through the day tomorrow.

A mild trend take us to 2020

With 27 degrees our average high, we look to be 10-15 degrees beyond that for the next week. No record highs though.

Christmas

Our travel forecast for our immediate area looks pretty good. The weak system that we were watching a few days ago looks to be arriving a bit later and could give us some very light precipitation the day after Christmas. I am watching a potentially stronger system next weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories