Patchy fog possible again Monday night

Mid to high level clouds will move into the state from the west tonight. Areas of fog have lingered across the lakeshore today and that fog could expand across much of the area again tonight. Some of the fog could be quite dense especially along I-43 and Hwy. 42 close to Lake Michigan.

Futurecast fog for early Tuesday morning

Dense fog will be possible early Tuesday. The fog should dissipate for most of the area by the late morning with partly cloudy skies taking us through the afternoon. Highs will be mild once again with a little humidity as temperatures reach for the upper 70s.

Dry weather will take us through most of Wednesday with some cloud cover and highs near 80 degrees. Our next chance for showers and storms will arrive Thursday and scattered rain showers will even linger into Friday with highs near 80.