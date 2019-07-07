Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Grand Chute Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

On Saturday, July 6 at 3:53 p.m., officers along with first responders were dispatched to the 3000 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Appleton for a vehicle striking a pedestrian in a parking lot.

Arriving officers determined the pedestrian, a 66-year-old Neenah resident, died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident.

Officials say the situation is currently under investigation and no names will be released at this time.

The Grand Chute Police Department and Fire Department was assisted by members of the Wisconsin State Patrol, Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.