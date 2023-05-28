WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
by: Ben Newhouse
Posted: May 28, 2023 / 11:45 AM CDT
Updated: May 28, 2023 / 11:45 AM CDT
(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 will air Mass each Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
