Pet Food Pantry helping people feed pets during the pandemic is in need of donations

With lay offs and job losses, the coronavirus pandemic has forced many families to stretch their food dollars. Pet food can put a real strain on the budget forcing people to make tough choices.

That is where Hidden Paws Network has come in.

The non-profit has been helping pet owners take care of their pets during these tough times with a free food bank and now they need your help.

Since April their Pet Food Pantry has helped more than 16,000 pets and their owners. Giving out more than 101,000 meals plus six tons of cat litter.

But now their shelves are running low and they need donations because the need is high, “After the pandemic started we started to receive a lot of calls ‘Hey can you foster our pet’ ‘Hey can you watch after our pet while we’re just trying to make ends meet during this pandemic. ‘It’s been really hard on everyone and its just kind of been a lifeline for people in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s probably the busiest we’ve been since we started this food bank,” explained Joshua Jablonski, founder, Hidden Paws Network, Inc. Pet Food Bank.

Hidden Paws Network is holding a pet food drive Saturday, October 3rd from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to restock their shelves.

They need all types of pet food, cat litter and monetary donations. They also supply leashes, collars, blankets, food and water bowls, anything a pet owner may need. So they are also looking for those types of donations.

Following is a list of locations:

Hidden Paws Network – 155 N. Broadway

Lambeau Field parking lot- corner of Ridge Road & Valley View Road (entry through Lot 7)

PetCo East – 2390 E Mason in East Town Mall

PetCo West – 2515 W Mason St

Bark & Brew – 2310 Lineville Road in Urban Edge Towne Centre

Cheryl’s Healthy Pet Market – 2672 N Packerland Road

Bay Park Square Mall – 303 Bay Park Square

Terry’s Wall Street Pub – 3361 Main Street

For more information or how you can help, you can visit their Facebook page or call (920) 391 – 5695.