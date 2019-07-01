Pet Saver: Bella!

Meet Bella! She is a sweet 6-year-old lady who is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. She was originally found as a stray in Milwaukee and was transferred to Green Bay to find a new loving home. She knows sit and shake and loves to have her back end scratched. Like all dogs at WHS, she is already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She will be available for adoption today when the Green Bay Campus opens at 2pm.
She is available at the main shelter on Radisson St. They open at 2pm today. Come say hi!
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=41878645
Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus
Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302
Phone: (920) 469-3110
We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.
Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed