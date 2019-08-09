Pet Saver: Biggie

Meet Biggie! He is a 7 year old, tan colored little guy weighing in at only 3.7lbs! Originally found as stray, no one claimed him so he is now available for adoption at the WHS Green Bay Campus. Biggie is sweet, cuddly and just wants to be your constant companion. Like all dogs at WHS, he has already been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped!

He will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

In August, every single dollar donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) will be matched up to $200,000!

Donations made to the WHS Green Bay and Door County Campuses will be generously matched up to $100,000 thanks to the George Kress Family Foundation;donations made to the Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine Campuses will be matched by the Nicholas Family Foundation, Joyce Madsen & pups, Jude Ford, the Robertson Family, Nancy Behrens, Todd & Kim James, Kathleen Ryan, and other friends of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

You can double your impact for animals now with this dollar-for-dollar match!

If you’d like to make a gift and double your impact for animals in need, simply go to www.wihumane.org/summermatch.