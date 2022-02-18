(WFRV) – Meet Max, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome boy loves squeaky toys, walks, playtime, and cuddles. He doesn’t do well with other animals and will need to be the only pet in the home, but he’ll be your very best friend through thick and thin!

Like all dogs at WHS, Max is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25. Stop in the Green Bay Campus today to meet Max.

You can learn more about Max by visiting the Wisconsin Humane Society website.