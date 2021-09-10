Pet Saver: Nala

Meet Nala, a 4-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

This friendly tabby cat is not only handsome but also loves to be pet!

Like all cats at WHS, Nala is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can meet Nala at the adoption center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side. Simply stop by during open adoption hours on Tuesdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about him, visit their website.

All donations to WHS are being matched up to $250,000 through September 30 thanks to some generous donors. To make your gift, visit www.wihumane.org/summermatch.