Pet Saver: Stella

Hi I’m Stella. I’m a 4 year old female and I love people! I am a very busy girl who loves to play and snuggle.

She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to be your new best friend.

He will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus