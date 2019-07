OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The NTSB and the FAA are investigating a single-engine plane that went down Sunday evening.

According to reports the plane went down along Hwy. 44 at Knott Road located southwest of Oshkosh.

Courtesy: WHBY

Plane crash outside of Oshkosh.

WHBY says the pilot went through the farm field around 5:00 p.m. and ended up in the ditch. The pilot was not on scene when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the incident.