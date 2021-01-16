Police arrest man trying to enter D.C. security checkpoint with loaded gun, fake inauguration credentials

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: VA National Guard stands outside the razor wire fencing that surrounds the US Capitol on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s Capitol Riot the FBI has warned of additional threats against the US Capitol and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Liz Lynch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man for allegedly trying to enter through a Washington, D.C. checkpoint armed with a gun, ammunition, and fake credentials, according to court documents released Saturday.

Federal authorities said Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested Friday after he tried to make his way through security checkpoints in downtown D.C., which have been put in place ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Authorities say Beeler drove his pick-up truck through a checkpoint at North Capitol and E Street NE close to the Capitol just after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Beeler arrived at the checkpoint and showed officers his fake inauguration credentials in an effort to get inside the perimeter, authorities said.

Officers asked Beeler if he had any weapons and he admitted he was carrying a Glock semi-automatic pistol in the armrest of his truck, court documents said. The handgun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and a round chamber ready to fire, authorities said. 509 rounds of ammunition, a twenty-one 12 gauge shotgun shell, and a handgun magazine were also recovered in the vehicle.

It is not clear what Beeler was planning to do once inside the secured perimeter.

Beeler was arrested for several offenses, including possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The latest attempt to breach the Capitol comes as parts of Washington, D.C., are locked down Saturday, as law enforcement officials are ready for possible armed protests in an effort to prevent the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

You can read the full court documents below.