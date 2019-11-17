Police investigating fraud case

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police Sergeant Probst is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a fraud investigation.

He says identifying the man and woman in these pictures could help with a fraud investigation from Oct. 31 at 3701 E. Calumet St. in Appleton.

If you can assist with information for this investigation, please call the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency number of 920-832-5500. You can reference case #A19040164.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please consider using the “REPORT” feature on their phone app. The phone app is available for free where you download your applications.

No other information has been released at this time.