Police: Multiple people shot in eastern Texas, shooter not in custody

Top Stories

by: KWKT Staff, ,

Posted: / Updated:

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police say multiple people have been hurt in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, and the shooter is not in custody.

Bryan is located 15 minutes from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station, Texas.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said officers from his department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:30 p.m. and found “several victims” at a business, all of which were taken to the hospital. He did not provide an exact count of those injured and didn’t know whether anyone was killed or their conditions.

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the suspected shooter, James said, but he could not describe that person.

James provided an address for where the shooting happened but did not say what type of business is located at 350 Stone City Drive.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School confirmed the school is on lockdown but could not provide more information.  

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said “it’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Police asked people to stay away from the business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers