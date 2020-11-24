Police release details on Wisconsin mall shooting arrests

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police are filling in more details about arrests made in connection with a shooting at a Wisconsin mall last week.
Wauwatosa officers announced Saturday officers had arrested a 15-year-old boy they believe was the shooter and several more people.
Sgt. Abby Pavlik said in an email to media outlets Monday that the boy was arrested during a traffic stop in Milwaukee and the suspected weapon in the mall shooting was recovered from the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.
A third person believed to be involved in the incident was also arrested but Pavlik didn’t include any details.
Investigators don’t know if the shooting was gang-related but are working with prosecutors on potential charges.
