Police release details on Wisconsin mall shooting arrests

Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police are filling in more details about arrests made in connection with a shooting at a Wisconsin mall last week.

Wauwatosa officers announced Saturday officers had arrested a 15-year-old boy they believe was the shooter and several more people.

Sgt. Abby Pavlik said in an email to media outlets Monday that the boy was arrested during a traffic stop in Milwaukee and the suspected weapon in the mall shooting was recovered from the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

A third person believed to be involved in the incident was also arrested but Pavlik didn’t include any details.

Investigators don’t know if the shooting was gang-related but are working with prosecutors on potential charges.